Amanda Bynes arrested in LA for drunk driving

(Reuters) - Actress Amanda Bynes was arrested early Friday morning in the Los Angeles-area community of West Hollywood on suspicion of drunk driving after her car struck a sheriff’s vehicle, a police spokesman said.

Bynes, 26, was taken into custody around 3 a.m. after her black BMW apparently struck a Los Angeles County sheriff’s patrol car that was stopped at an intersection, according to Lt. William Nash of the West Hollywood police station.

“There was minor paint transfer damage to both vehicles. An investigation was conducted at the scene, and ... Bynes was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol,” Nash said.

No one was injured.

A representative for the actress was not immediately available for comment.

Bynes began her acting career as a child on the Nickelodeon TV’s variety show “All That,” where her success led to another series named for her, “The Amanda Show.”

After starring in the TV show “What I Like About You” and winning a Kids’ Choice Award at age 15, Bynes segued into film with titles such as “What a Girl Wants,” “She’s the Man,” and “Easy A.” She has worked with the likes of Emma Stone, Colin Firth and Harry Connick, Jr.

Bynes also made a foray into singing, contributing two songs to the soundtrack of the 2007 movie “Hairspray,” in which she also starred.

In 2010, Bynes announced her decision to retire from acting at age 24, tweeting that she no longer loved acting.