FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actors Amy Poehler, Will Arnett separating
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
September 6, 2012 / 11:35 PM / 5 years ago

Actors Amy Poehler, Will Arnett separating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Will Arnett and Amy Poehler arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Parks and Recreation” star Amy Poehler and her actor husband, Will Arnett, have split after nine years of marriage, celebrity magazine Us Weekly reported on Thursday.

Poehler’s publicist confirmed to Reuters that the couple had decided to separate.

The pair, who often appeared together on screen, have been married for nine years and have two young sons.

“It’s very amicable,” an unnamed source told Us Weekly.

Poehler, 40, is the star of TV comedy “Parks and Recreation” and became a household name performing on “Saturday Night Live.”

Arnett, 42, is a Toronto native known for his roles on TV series including “Arrested Development” and “Up All Night.”

Reporting By Nichola Groom, Editing by Jill Serjeant and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.