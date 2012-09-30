FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anne Hathaway marries in Big Sur: reports
September 30, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

Anne Hathaway marries in Big Sur: reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Actress Anne Hathaway poses after presenting an award during the Princess Grace Awards Gala in New York November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Actress Anne Hathaway married fiancé Adam Shulman at a wedding on the scenic coast of Big Sur, California, celebrity media reports said on Sunday.

Hathaway, 29, known for roles in “The Devil Wears Prada,” “The Princess Diaries” and “The Dark Knight Rises,” married jewelry designer Shulman at a private estate on the rugged Pacific Ocean coastline south of San Francisco, according to reports in People and Us magazines which included pictures of Hathaway in a white gown with veil and train.

The couple became engaged last November and married on Saturday night before more than 100 invited guests, with Hathaway wearing a custom Valentino gown, People said. It was the first marriage for each.

“They were posing for pictures after the wedding and seemed giddy and on an adrenaline high,” Us quoted a witness to the wedding as saying.

Hathaway was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in “Rachel Getting Married” and will next be seen in the upcoming film adaptation of “Les Miserables.” (Editing by Chris Michaud; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

