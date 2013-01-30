Actress Ashley Judd and race car driver Dario Franchitti split

Ashley Judd and Scottish racecar driver Dario Franchitti arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - American actress Ashley Judd and her Scottish race car driver husband Dario Franchitti are ending their marriage after 11 years.

The movie star, 44, and the Indianapolis 500 race car driver, 39, married in 2001 and have no children.

“We have mutually decided to end our marriage. We’ll always be family and continue to cherish our relationship based on the special love, integrity and respect we have always enjoyed,” a representative for the couple told People magazine in a statement on Tuesday.

No reason was given for the split.

Judd, the daughter of country music star Naomi Judd, starred in movies like “Double Jeopardy” and “High Crimes.” In recent years she has turned her attention in recent years to humanitarian work with AIDS sufferers and young people.

Judd has been mentioned as a possible Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2014, although she has made no formal announcement. Media reports have said Judd, who represented Tennessee at the 2012 Democratic National Convention, might run for one of Kentucky’s seats in the Senate.

Franchitti is a three-time Indianapolis 500 champion, who has also competed in NASCAR and the American Le Mans series.

He and Judd married in Scotland in December 2001 after a two-year engagement.