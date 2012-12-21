Actor Ashton Kutcher files for divorce from Demi Moore

Actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore (R) arrive for Colcci's Winter 2011 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Two and a Half Men” star Ashton Kutcher filed for divorce from actress wife Demi Moore on Friday in Los Angeles, following more than a year of separation, according to court documents.

Kutcher, 34, cited irreconcilable differences in divorce papers filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, adding that he is not seeking spousal support or denying support to Moore.

Moore, 50, and Kutcher separated in November 2011 after six years of marriage, after a San Diego woman said she had had a brief affair with Kutcher.

Kutcher hired high-powered celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, according to the initial filing.

Representatives for Kutcher and Moore did not return Reuters’ calls for comments.

Moore began dating Kutcher a few years after her split from actor husband Bruce Willis, when Kutcher was a young star on the TV sitcom “That ‘70s Show.” Their relationship became tabloid fodder due to their 16-year age gap, and the couple married in September 2005 in Los Angeles.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton,” Moore said in a statement at the time of their split.

“As a woman, a mother and a wife there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life,” the statement said.

Kutcher is currently dating his former “That ‘70s Show” cast-mate Mila Kunis.