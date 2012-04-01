FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ashton Kutcher to portray Steve Jobs in movie: report
April 1, 2012 / 11:40 PM / 6 years ago

Ashton Kutcher to portray Steve Jobs in movie: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. actor Ashton Kutcher arrives for Colcci's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Ashton Kutcher will play Steve Jobs in a movie about the late Apple co-founder from his early days as a “wayward hippie” up through to his technology ventures, according to show business publication Variety.

The independent film “Jobs” is based on a script by Matt Whiteley and will be directed by Joshua Michael Stern (“Swing Vote”).

A separate movie project about Jobs, based on the 2011 biography by Walter Isaacson, is being developed at Sony Pictures Studios.

Kutcher, who replaced Charlie Sheen on the long-running television sitcom “Two and a Half Men,” is scheduled to shoot the movie during that TV series’ production hiatus.

Kutcher’s big-screen credits include “Valentine’s Day,” “What Happens in Vegas” and “The Butterfly Effect.”

Reporting by Sheri Linden; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte

