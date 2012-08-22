FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Avril Lavigne, Chad Kroeger engaged to marry
August 22, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

Avril Lavigne, Chad Kroeger engaged to marry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Canadian singer Avril Lavigne arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Canadian rockers Avril Lavigne and Nickleback frontman Chad Kroeger are engaged to be married, Lavigne’s spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday as news of the impending nuptials spread online.

People.com reported that Kroeger, 37, proposed to Lavigne, 27, on August 8 with a 14-carat diamond ring. The couple fell for each other while working together on Lavigne’s fifth studio album. No wedding date has yet been set.

Earlier this week, the Grammy-nominated Lavigne tweeted that she had wrapped her album and Tuesday, she began retweeting congratulatory messages on Twitter regarding her engagement to Kroeger.

Lavigne is known for such hits as “Complicated” and “I‘m With You.” The power ballad heavy-Nickelback, also Grammy nominated, is known for songs like “Photograph,” “Gotta Be Somebody” and “If Everyone Cared.”

Lavigne was previously married to Deryck Whibley from rock band Sum 41 from 2006 to 2010.

Reporting By Zorianna Kit; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and M.D. Golan

