FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Woman convicted of stalking actor Alec Baldwin, sentenced to jail
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
November 14, 2013 / 6:35 PM / 4 years ago

Woman convicted of stalking actor Alec Baldwin, sentenced to jail

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Genevieve Sabourin, the woman accused of stalking actor Alec Baldwin, speaks to the media during a break in her trial at Manhattan Criminal court in New York in this file photo taken November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An aspiring Canadian actress accused of stalking Emmy-winning actor Alec Baldwin was convicted on Thursday and sentenced to 210 days in jail.

Judge Robert Mandelbaum found Genevieve Sabourin, 41, guilty of stalking and harassment of Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria. Sabourin was held in contempt on Wednesday after outbursts during the trial at New York Criminal Court in a Lower Manhattan courtroom.

During emotional testimony on Tuesday, Baldwin, 55, wiped away a tear as he told the court how the Montreal actress had unexpectedly arrived at his house on his engagement day, ruining the occasion.

Baldwin, who won an Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for his role on the NBC comedy series “30 Rock,” denied he had a personal relationship with Sabourin and said he had never instigated email exchanges with her.

Hilaria Baldwin, who gave birth to their daughter in August, said Sabourin had harassed her relentlessly on Twitter. She cited a tweet that she said was from Sabourin saying she would have a miscarriage. “I am terrified of her,” his wife said.

Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.