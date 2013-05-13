FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Director James Cameron to broadcast 3D 'Swan Lake' live from Russia
#Entertainment News
May 13, 2013 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

Director James Cameron to broadcast 3D 'Swan Lake' live from Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Canadian film director James Cameron shows his palm after making a handprint following a seminar on 3D technology and film cooperation during the second Beijing International Film Festival at the China National Film Museum in Beijing April 24, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

LONDON (Reuters) - “Avatar” director James Cameron and Russian conductor Valery Gergiev will beam the world’s first live 3D ballet broadcast to 50 countries from Russia’s Mariinsky theatre in June.

Cinema audiences across Europe, the United States, South America, Asia, Australia and elsewhere will be able to watch Ekaterina Kondaurova dance the role of Odette/Odile in Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” at the 19th century opera house on June 6, production company Omniverse Vision said in a statement.

Mariinsky general and artistic director Gergiev took his company on numerous world tours after the collapse of the Soviet Union crimped state funding.

But with Russia now pouring money into the arts and the completion of a $700 million Mariinsky II extension, Gergiev has said he wants to concentrate on domestic performances.

Known as the Kirov in Soviet times, the Mariinsky is one of the great showcases of Russian culture.

Reporting by Paul Casciato; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
