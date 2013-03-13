FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peter Banks, guitarist from British band Yes, dies at 65
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
March 13, 2013 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

Peter Banks, guitarist from British band Yes, dies at 65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Peter Banks, a founding member of the British progressive rock band Yes and its original guitarist, has died at his home in London. He was 65.

A statement on Banks’ website said he died on March 7 and was found in his home after he failed to show up for a recording session.

Widely considered a pioneer of progressive rock guitar, his loss was mourned in a statement by fellow band members from Yes, which was formed in 1968. “We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of fellow bandmate and founding Yes member, Peter Banks,” the statement said.

“He was a huge piece of the fabric that made Yes what it is, and our thoughts, sincere condolences and prayers are with him and his family. Peter, we shall miss you greatly,” the statement said.

According to an official press release, Banks performed on the first two albums from Yes, which was known for its symphonic style and complex instrumentation.

Banks went on to form Flash and released three well-received albums with that group before forming another new band called Empire.

He released five solo albums over the course of his career.

Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Todd Eastham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.