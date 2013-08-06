FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beady Eye cancels shows after guitarist Archer hospitalized
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 6, 2013 / 3:25 PM / 4 years ago

Beady Eye cancels shows after guitarist Archer hospitalized

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Gem Archer, guitarist of British singer Liam Gallagher’s band Beady Eye, has been hospitalized for “severe head trauma” after an accident last Thursday evening, according to a statement posted on the band’s website.

Archer is stable but being kept under observation in a British hospital. The band have canceled their shows this week in Belgium and Japan.

His family and friends “hope to see him back on his feet soon”, according to the statement on Monday, which said that an update on Archer’s condition will be posted on the website.

“Wanna wish my brother @gemarcherbe a speedy recovery X” tweeted fellow band member Andy Bell last weekend.

Beady Eye was formed in 2009, following the break-up of the chart-topping Britpop band Oasis, which was founded by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Beady Eye also includes guitarist Andy Bell together with drummer Chris Sharrock, all former Oasis members. They were joined by Kasabian guitarist Jay Mehler in 2013. Their 2013 album “Be” peaked at second place in the UK charts.

Reporting By Amritha John, editing by Paul Casciato

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.