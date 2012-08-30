FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rapper Beanie Sigel arrested for drug, gun possession: report
August 30, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Rapper Beanie Sigel arrested for drug, gun possession: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Philadelphia rapper Beanie Sigel was arrested on Wednesday on drug and gun possession charges, celebrity website TMZ.com reported, days before he was headed to prison for tax evasion.

The rapper, whose real name is Dwight Grant, was arrested during a traffic stop during which police found prescription pills, marijuana, a gun and cash in his car, TMZ.com said.

Sigel, 38, best known for his collaborations with rapper Jay-Z and R&B artist R. Kelly, was sentenced to prison last month after owing more than $728,000 in back taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, Philadelphia’s local Fox affiliate said.

A judge ordered Sigel to pay all taxes, penalties and interest, which officials said he failed to do. The rapper was due to report to prison on September 12.

Representatives for Sigel and the Philadelphia police could not be reached for comment.

Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Stacey Joyce

