George Harrison jacket from early Beatles years up for sale
September 4, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

George Harrison jacket from early Beatles years up for sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A red rose is placed next to a portrait of former Beatle George Harrison on the gates of the Abbey Road Studios in London November 30, 2001. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

LONDON (Reuters) - A black leather jacket worn on stage by George Harrison in the early Beatles years will go on sale in December with an estimate of between 90,000 and 120,000 pounds ($143,000 and $190,700), auction house Bonhams said on Tuesday.

The jacket was worn by Harrison when the Beatles performed in Hamburg, Germany, and then at the Cavern Club in Liverpool in the early 1960s, before they moved to their signature style of matching suits.

The Bonhams Entertainment Memorabilia sale is held on December 12 in London.

Also going on sale are an orange shirt worn by Harrison during the 1971 benefit Concert for Bangladesh at the Madison Square Garden in New York, and a pair of his leather boots from the mid-1960s.

($1 = 0.6292 British pounds)

Reporting by Alessandra Rizzo, editing by Paul Casciato

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
