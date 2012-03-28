Singer Robin Gibb has surgery, cancels commitments

British musician Robin Gibb prepares to present U.S.actor John Travolta the award for best international actor during the 46th 'Goldene Kamera' (Golden Camera) awards ceremony at the Ullstein Auditorium in Berlin, February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

LONDON (Reuters) - Singer Robin Gibb, who spoke last month of making a “spectacular” recovery from cancer, has had further surgery, according to a statement released to the British media on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old, a founding member of the disco-era hit machine the Bee Gees, has been forced to cancel several commitments due to the operation.

“On Sunday 25 March, Robin Gibb underwent further intestinal surgery,” the statement read.

“He is currently recovering in hospital and therefore, for the time-being, all existing commitments prior to the Titanic Requiem concert, have had to be cancelled.”

His spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

“The Titanic Requiem” is Gibb’s first classical work written with his son Robin-John, and is being released to mark the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the luxury liner on April 15, 1912.

The world premiere of the work is due to take place at Central Hall, Westminster in London on April 10.

Media speculation about Gibb’s health was sparked in recent months by his gaunt and frail appearance, but the singer said in February that a growth in his colon had “almost gone” and he was feeling “fantastic”.