Halle Berry suffers minor head injury on Los Angeles set
July 18, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

Halle Berry suffers minor head injury on Los Angeles set

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actress Halle Berry poses at the opening of the photographic exhibition 'Beauty Culture' at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Los Angeles, California May 19, 2011. ' REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry suffered a minor head injury while shooting a fight sequence for a movie in Los Angeles on Tuesday night and was treated at a hospital and released, her publicist said on Wednesday.

“She checked out healthy and was released. She’ll continue production as planned,” publicist Meredith O‘Sullivan said in an email.

Berry, 45, is shooting “The Hive,” a thriller directed by Brad Anderson and also starring Abigail Breslin.

An ambulance took Berry from the set in central Los Angeles to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and the set was shut down, the celebrity news website X17 reported. A hospital spokeswoman declined to say if Berry was treated there.

Barry hit her head on lights on the set of the 2004 film “Catwoman” but was not seriously injured, according to IMDb.com, a movie database.

She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for the 2001 film “Monster’s Ball.”

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Vicki Allen

