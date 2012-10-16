Beyonce confirms she will headline Super Bowl halftime show

Singer Beyonce Knowles arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Pop superstar Beyonce on Tuesday confirmed that she will headline the entertainment at next year’s Super Bowl, posting a photo of herself with the words Feb 3, 2013 inked on her cheeks.

Super Bowl organizers also posted the photo news on their official Twitter account, with the words “Beyonce will perform @pepsi #SB47 Halftime Show in New Orleans. February 3 2013 on @cbs.”

In an entry on her official website, www.beyonce.com, the Grammy-winning singer used the caption “countdown to touchdown” to acknowledge an earlier report that she would sing during the biggest U.S. sporting and television event of the year.

The annual NFL championship attracts more than 100 million TV viewers and high profile pop acts for its halftime show. Previous performers have included Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, U2 and Paul McCartney.