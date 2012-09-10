"Gossip Girl" Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tie the knot

Cast members Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pose at the premiere of "Green Lantern" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who co-starred in last summer’s “Green Lantern” film, married quietly on Sunday in South Carolina, People.com reported, sealing their low-profile romance of about a year.

The celebrity magazine website said the 25 year-old “Gossip Girl” television star married Reynolds just outside of Charleston at Boone Hall Plantation in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.

British singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine, performed at the reception, People quoted an unidentified source as saying.

Representatives for the actors did not return calls for comments.

Lively and Reynolds have been dating for about a year, although the private and low-key couple never talked publicly about their relationship.

Canadian-born Reynolds, 35, was previously married to Scarlett Johansson for two years. The couple split in late 2010 and their divorce was finalized in 2011. Prior to that, Reynolds was engaged to singer Alanis Morissette.

This is the first marriage for 25-year-old Lively, who most recently starred on-screen in Oliver Stone’s “Savages.”