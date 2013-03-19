Spinners frontman Bobbie Smith dead at 76

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bobbie Smith, the lead singer for the 1970s vocal group, “The Spinners,” whose hits include “Could It Be I‘m Falling in Love” and “Games People Play,” has died, the group’s manager said.

Smith, 76, passed away on Saturday in Orlando from complications from pneumonia and flu, Nat Burgess said in a statement.

Smith, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in November, had also been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment. He died due to compromised immunity from the aggressive treatment, Burgess said.

“One of Bobbie Smith’s final requests was to make people aware of his cancer, so as to once again bring to the forefront the many dangers of smoking. He will be dearly missed by all of his friends and colleagues in the music world,” said Burgess.

The Grammy-nominated Spinners had seven top 10 singles and five gold albums, with hits on both the pop and R&B charts, including “Rubberband Man,” “One of a Kind (Love Affair),” “Working My Way Back to You/Forgive Me Girl” and “I’ll Be Around.”

Two other original members of the group had died - Billy Henderson in 2007 and Pervis Jackson in 2008.

The Spinners, including the last remaining original member, Henry Fambrough, and new singers Charlton Washington, Jessie Peck and Marvin Taylor, performed up until last month, when they appeared at a casino in El Cajon, California.