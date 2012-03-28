FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bobby Brown charged with drunk driving
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
March 28, 2012 / 10:45 PM / 6 years ago

Bobby Brown charged with drunk driving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bobby Brown (R) leaves the funeral service of ex-wife pop singer Whitney Houston at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Singer Bobby Brown, ex-husband of the late Whitney Houston, was charged on Wednesday with drunk driving and driving on a suspended license, Los Angeles prosecutors said.

Brown, 43, was arrested on Monday and failed a sobriety test after being pulled over by traffic police for talking on a cellphone. He will make a first appearance in court on the charges on April 16.

Brown, a singer with 1980s boy band New Edition, was married to Houston for almost 15 years but their relationship was marked by what Houston later described as heavy cocaine use and bizarre behavior.

Brown has a string of arrests over the years for battery, drunk driving, drug possession and parole violations.

His latest arrest came six weeks after Houston was discovered dead in a Beverly Hills hotel bathtub from what authorities said was accidental drowning, cocaine use and heart disease.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.