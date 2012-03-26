FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bobby Womack diagnosed with colon cancer
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
March 26, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 6 years

Bobby Womack diagnosed with colon cancer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bobby Womack (R) performs with Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2009 induction ceremonies in Cleveland, Ohio April 4, 2009.REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

(Reuters) - U.S. singer-songwriter Bobby Womack has been diagnosed with colon cancer, according to a message posted by his longtime friend Bootsy Collins on Facebook.

Funk bassist Collins said he had spoken to the soul musician over the weekend.

“He Wanted You All to Know That He Loves You & Thxs for the Prayers,” Collins wrote. “Docs Says He Is In 1st Stage of Colon Cancer, He is Very Up Beat About His Future, we laughed & joked before we hung up.”

Representatives for Womack could not immediately be reached for comment.

Womack, 68, was rushed to hospital in Houston, Texas earlier this month due to severe shortness of breath, and was scheduled to undergo “a minor heart procedure”.

His best-known songs as a vocalist include “Woman’s Gotta Have It” and “If You Think You’re Lonely Now”, and he also wrote hits for many other acts.

Womack’s “It’s All Over Now”, which the Rolling Stones covered in 1964, gave the rock band its first British number one.

In 2010, Womack collaborated with British band Gorillaz on their album “Plastic Beach” and is due to release a new studio album “The Bravest Man in the Universe” in June.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

Reporting by Mike Collett-White, Editing by Christine Kearney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.