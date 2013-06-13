FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pulitzer-winner Gellman writing book on rise of spy state
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 13, 2013 / 9:30 PM / 4 years ago

Pulitzer-winner Gellman writing book on rise of spy state

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author Barton Gellman is writing a book on the “rise of the surveillance-industrial state” after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, publisher Penguin Press said on Thursday.

Gellman’s new book, which has no title or release date yet, will follow surveillance developments from California’s Silicon Valley to the U.S. National Security Agency headquarters at Ft. Meade, Maryland, Penguin said.

The announcement comes a week after former NSA contractor Edward Snowden admitted to leaking information from U.S. surveillance programs to Britain’s Guardian newspaper and the Washington Post, questioning its legality.

Gellman was a reporter on the Washington Post story that revealed Prism, the NSA’s Internet data collection program.

As a special projects reporter at The Washington Post, he won the Pulitzer Prize with Jo Becker in 2008 for a series about former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney.

Gellman also shared a Pulitzer Prize in 2002 for national reporting and is the author of several books, including the best selling “Angler: The Cheney Vice Presidency.” He writes the CounterSpy blg about digital privacy and security.

Penguin Press is part of Penguin Group, which is owned by Britain’s Pearson PLC.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Patricia Reaney and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.