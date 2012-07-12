FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2012 / 5:16 PM / in 5 years

"Gone Girl" holds on to top spot on U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “Gone Girl” retained the top spot on Publishers Weekly’s bestseller list on Thursday for the second consecutive week.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 1

2. “Wicked Business” by Janet Evanovich (Bantam $28) 2

3. “The Next Best Thing” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria, $26.99) -

4. “Summerland” by Elin Hilderbrand (Reagan Arthur, $26.99) 4

5. “Criminal” by Karin Slaughter (Delacorte, $27.00) -

6. “Bloodline: A Sigma Force Novel” by James Rollins (William Morrow, 27.99) 3

7. “Calico Joe” by John Grisham (Doubleday, $24.95) 5

8. “A Dance with Dragons” by George R. R. Martin (Bantam, $35.00) 11

9. “Mission to Paris” by Alan Furst (Random House, $27.00) 8

10. “The Age of Miracles” by Karen Thompson Walker (Random House, $26.00) 6

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Leadocracy” by Geoff Smart (Greenleaf Book Group, $19.95) -

2. “Wild” by Cheryl Strayed (Knopf, $25.95) 2

3. “The Amateur” by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.95) 3

4. “An American Son” by Marco Rubio (Sentinel, $26.95) 6

5. “Cowards” by Glenn Beck (Threshold Editions, $28.00) 1

6. “Killing Lincoln” by Bill O‘Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 4

7. “The Skinny Rules” by Bob Harper (Ballantine, $26.00) 5

8. “The Great Destroyer” by David Limbaugh (Regnery, $29.95) 10

9. “It Worked for Me” by Colin Powell (Harper, $27.99) 7

10. “American Sniper” by Chris Kyle (William Morrow, $26.99) 17

Week ending July 8, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2012 The Nielsen Company.

Editing by Patricia Reaney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
