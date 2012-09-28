"Winter of the World" debuts on top of U.S. bestseller list

(Reuters) - Ken Follett’s “Winter of the World” debuted at the top spot on Publishers Weekly’s bestseller list on Thursday.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Winter of the World” by Ken - (Follett Dutton, $36.00)

2. “A Wanted Man” by Lee Child 1 (Delacorte, $28.00)

3. “The Time Keeper” by Mitch Albom 2 (Hyperion, $24.99)

4. “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn 5 (Crown, $25.00)

5. “Low Pressure” by Sandra Brown - (Grand Central, $26.99)

6. “Zoo” by James Patterson/ Michael 4 Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $27.99)

7. “Severe Clear” by Stuart Woods - (Putnam, $26.95)

8. “Delusion in Death” by J.D. Robb 3 (Putnam, $27.95)

9. “The Tombs” by Clive Cussler 6 (Putnam, $27.95)

10. “Telegraph Avenue” by Michael 7 Chabon (Harper, $27.99)

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “No Easy Day” by Mark Owen 1 (Dutton, $26.95)

2. “I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak” by - Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99)

3. “The Price of Politics” by Bob 2 Woodward (Simon & Schuster, $30.00)

4. “Guinness World Records 2013” 4 (Guinness World Records)

5. “Divine Healing Hands” by Zhi Gang 3 Sha (Atria, $29.95)

6. “Joseph Anton: A Memoir” by Salman - Rushdie (Random House, $30.00)

7. “Killing Lincoln” by Bill O‘Reilly & 7 Martin Dugard (Holt, $28.00)

8. “The Oath: The Obama White House” by - Jeffrey Toobin (Doubleday, $28.95)

9. “Free Market Revolution” by Brook/ - Watkins (Palgrave Macmillan, $27.00)

10. “Obama’s America” by Dinesh D‘Souza 5 (Regnery, $ 27.95)

Week ending Sept 23, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2012 The Nielsen Company.