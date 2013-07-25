'The English Girl' debuts at top spot on U.S. best-sellers list

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Daniel Silva’s “The English Girl” leapt to the top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday, while Dan Brown’s “Inferno” slipped to third place.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “The English Girl” by Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) -

2. “First Sight” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) -

3. “Inferno” by Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95) 1

4. “And the Mountains Echoed” by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95) 5

5. “Hidden Order” by Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99) 2

6. “Second Honeymoon” by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown, $28.00) 4

7. “Bombshell” by Catherine Coulter (Putnam, $26.95) 3

8. “Hunting Eve” by Iris Johansen (St. Martin‘s, $27.99) -

9. “The Ocean at the End of the Lane” by Neil Gaiman (William Morrow, $25.99) 6

10. “Bad Monkey” by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf, $26.95) 8

Hardcover non-fiction

1. “Happy, Happy, Happy” by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 1

2. “Lean In” by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 2

3. “This Town” by Mark Leibovich (Blue Rider Press, $27.95) -

4. “Fantasy Life” by Matthew Berry (Riverhead, $27.95) -

5. “The Duck Commander Family” by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 3

6. “Life Code” by Dr. Phil McGraw (Penguin, $26.00) 6

7. “Zealot” by Reza Aslan (Random House, $27.00) -

8. “Let’s Explore Diabetes With Owls” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown $27.00) 5

9. “American Gun” by Chris Kyle (William Morrow, $29.99) 4

10. “Dad Is Fat” by Jim Gaffigan (Crown Archetype, $25.00) 9

Week that ended July 21, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2013 The Nielsen Company.