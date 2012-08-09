Billy Crystal to write comedic memoir on life, old age

Actor Billy Crystal grimaces as he watches the New York Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays during their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billy Crystal will share his comedic views on life and aging in a new memoir to be published on his 65th birthday, Henry Holt and Co said on Thursday.

The actor and comedian will reflect on his life, career and aspects of aging including forgetfulness, insomnia, endless doctor’s appointments as well as humorous thoughts on looking at himself naked, the publisher said in a statement. It will be published in March 2013.

“While I still can remember my life, I thought I should get it down on paper,” the “When Harry Met Sally” star said in a statement. “Turning sixty-five is something to celebrate and have fun with but also to write about all the great and tough times that got me here.”

Crystal, who hosted the Oscars for the ninth time last February, published his first autobiography, “Absolutely Mahvelous,” in 1986 as well as several children’s books. His 2005 Tony-winning Broadway show, “700 Sundays,” which reflected upon memories of his father, was also translated into a book.