Mexican director Guillermo del Toro to release illustrated book

Director Guillermo del Toro is interviewed at the premiere of "Pacific Rim" at Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mexican writer-director Guillermo del Toro is releasing an illustrated book of notes and drawings from his private journals and filmmaking diaries, his publisher said on Friday.

“Guillermo del Toro Cabinet of Curiosities: My Notebooks, Collections, and Other Obsessions,” which goes on sale on October 29, will give readers a glimpse into the imaginative mind of the director of 2006 fantasy film “Pan’s Labyrinth,” which won three Oscars, and this year’s sci-fi disaster movie “Pacific Rim.”

The 256-page book, written with author and filmmaker Marc Scott Zicree, takes readers on a tour of Bleak House, the director’s second home and working office, and includes a series of interviews in which he discusses his graphic inspirations, storytelling and film analysis.

“He sees with the wonder and stark terror of a child,” James Cameron, the Oscar-winning director of films including 1997’s “Titanic” and 2009’s “Avatar,” said in a foreword to the book, published by Harper Design, an imprint of HarperCollins.

“His notebooks are a map of the subconscious, and his films doorways into the dungeons of our dreams, allowing us to confront our own individual hearts of darkness, to do battle and emerge victorious,” Cameron added.