FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The top films at the North American box office
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
May 28, 2012 / 7:00 PM / 5 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Director Barry Sonnenfeld of the film "Men In Black 3" arrives for its premiere in New York May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend starting May 25, led by “Men in Black 3” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) MIB 3 ...............................$70.0 million

2 (1) The Avengers ........................$46.9 million

3 (2) Battleship ..........................$13.8 million

4 (3) The Dictator ........................$11.8 million

5 (4) Dark Shadows .........................$9.4 million

6 (*) Chernobyl Diaries.....................$9.3 million

7 (5) What To Expect When You’re Expecting..$8.9 million

8 (6) The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel........$8.3 million

9 (7) Hunger Games .........................$2.9 million

10 (3) Think Like a Man......................$1.8 million

NOTE: Last weekend’s rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Avengers ..............................$523.6 million

The Hunger Games ..........................$395.8 million

Think Like a Man ..........................$ 88.7 million

Men in Black 3 ............................$ 70.0 million

Dark Shadows...............................$ 64.8 million

Battleship ................................$ 47.3 million

The Dictator ..............................$ 43.6 million

What To Expect When You’re Expecting.......$ 23.9 million

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.............$ 18.4 million

Chernobyl Diaries..........................$ 9.3 million

Walt Disney Co released “Avengers.”

Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures distributed “Battleship.”

“The Dictator” was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

Sony Corp’s film division released “MIB 3” and “Think Like a Man.”

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” and “The Hunger Games.”

Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed “Chernobyl Diaries” and “Dark Shadows.”

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of News Corp.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.