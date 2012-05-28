The top films at the North American box office

Director Barry Sonnenfeld of the film "Men In Black 3" arrives for its premiere in New York May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend starting May 25, led by “Men in Black 3” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) MIB 3 ...............................$70.0 million

2 (1) The Avengers ........................$46.9 million

3 (2) Battleship ..........................$13.8 million

4 (3) The Dictator ........................$11.8 million

5 (4) Dark Shadows .........................$9.4 million

6 (*) Chernobyl Diaries.....................$9.3 million

7 (5) What To Expect When You’re Expecting..$8.9 million

8 (6) The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel........$8.3 million

9 (7) Hunger Games .........................$2.9 million

10 (3) Think Like a Man......................$1.8 million

NOTE: Last weekend’s rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Avengers ..............................$523.6 million

The Hunger Games ..........................$395.8 million

Think Like a Man ..........................$ 88.7 million

Men in Black 3 ............................$ 70.0 million

Dark Shadows...............................$ 64.8 million

Battleship ................................$ 47.3 million

The Dictator ..............................$ 43.6 million

What To Expect When You’re Expecting.......$ 23.9 million

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.............$ 18.4 million

Chernobyl Diaries..........................$ 9.3 million

Walt Disney Co released “Avengers.”

Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures distributed “Battleship.”

“The Dictator” was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

Sony Corp’s film division released “MIB 3” and “Think Like a Man.”

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” and “The Hunger Games.”

Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed “Chernobyl Diaries” and “Dark Shadows.”

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of News Corp.