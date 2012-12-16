FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The top films at the North American box office
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
December 16, 2012 / 6:45 PM / in 5 years

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 16 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting December 14, led by “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey........$84.77 million

2 (2) The Rise of the Guardians................$ 7.4 million

3 (4) Lincoln..................................$ 7.2 million

4 (1) Skyfall..................................$ 7.0 million

5 (5) Life of Pi...............................$ 5.4 million

6 (3) Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2.........$ 5.17 million

7 (7) Wreck-It Ralph ..........................$ 3.2 million

8 (6) Playing for Keeps .......................$ 3.2 million

9 (8) Red Dawn.................................$ 2.3 million

10 (-) Silver Linings Playbook..................$ 2.0 million

NOTES: (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 ...............$276.8 million

Skyfall ........................................$272.3 million

Wreck-It Ralph..................................$168.7 million

Lincoln.........................................$107.8 million

Argo............................................$104.9 million

Flight..........................................$ 89.4 million

Hobbit..........................................$ 84.77 million

Rise of the Guardians...........................$ 71.3 million

Life of Pi ....................................$ 69.5 million

Red Dawn........................................$ 40.8 million

“The Hobbit” was released by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. “Breaking Dawn - Part 2” was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N. Sony Corp’s 6758.T SNE.N movie studio released “Skyfall.” “Lincoln” was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt Disney Co DIS.N. Disney also released “Wreck-It Ralph.” Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAB.O, released “Flight” and the Dreamworks Animation DWA.O production “Rise of the Guardians.” “Life of Pi” was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp NWSA.O. FilmDistrict, an independent studio, distributes “Playing for Keeps.” The Weinstein Company distributed “Killing Them Softly.”

Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Patricia Reaney; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.