New "Die Hard" grabs biggest box office action
February 22, 2013 / 2:55 AM / in 5 years

New "Die Hard" grabs biggest box office action

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cast members Jai Courtney (R) and Bruce Willis meet with fans to celebrate the opening of their new film "A Good Day To Die Hard" in New York February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The fifth movie in the Bruce Willis “Die Hard” franchise scored the biggest box office action over a U.S. holiday weekend, beating out love story “Safe Haven”, which came in third.

“A Good Day to Die Hard,” with Willis returning as the tenacious wise-cracking hero John McClane, pulled in $25 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates.

The tally was expected to top $35 million through Monday, the Presidents’ Day holiday in the United States.

“Die Hard” handily beat “Safe Haven,” an adaptation of a Nicholas Sparks novel that was aimed at luring couples around Valentine’s Day. The movie, starring Julianne Hough and Josh Duhamel, pulled in $21.4 million over three days. Both films opened on Thursday.

Last weekend’s winner, Melissa McCarthy comedy “Identity Thief,” took second place with $23.4 million.

“A Good Day to Die Hard” was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. Relativity Media distributed “Safe Haven.” “Identity Thief” was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
