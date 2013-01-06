FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bloody return of "Texas Chainsaw" tops North American box office
January 6, 2013 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

Bloody return of "Texas Chainsaw" tops North American box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The bloody “Texas Chainsaw 3D” buzzed past rivals at the weekend box office, generating a chart-topping $23 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian movie theaters.

The movie revives a horror franchise that started four decades ago with the original 1974 film about a serial killer named Leatherface. The new movie picks up where that film ended, following a woman who inherits a family home.

The horror flick topped Quentin Tarantino Western “Django Unchained,” the second place film from Friday through Sunday with $20 million. No. 3 movie “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” grabbed $17.5 million, according to studio estimates.

Lions Gate Entertainment released “Texas Chainsaw.” The Weinstein Co. distributed “Django Unchained.” “The Hobbit” was released by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.

Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Patricia Reaney; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
