May 7, 2012 / 10:50 PM / in 5 years

"The Avengers" box office debut boosted to new record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Superhero movie “The Avengers” flexed its muscle a bit more on Monday, pushing its total debut weekend box office revenues to a new record $207.4 million in the United States and Canada from about $200.3 million one day earlier.

The film featuring several Marvel comic book characters including Captain America, Black Widow and Thor shattered the previous U.S. and Canadian opening weekend record of $169.2 million by “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2” set last year.

The Walt Disney Co. said the movie, which opened in U.S. and Canadian theaters on Friday, has now amassed global total ticket sales of $654.8 million in just 12 days when adding in international receipts.

Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Philip Barbara

