French mayor denies "Brangelina" to wed at weekend

Actress and presenter Angelina Jolie and her partner actor Brad Pitt arrive at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

PARIS (Reuters) - A French mayor on Tuesday denied a report in celebrity magazine Hello that quoted him saying Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who own a chateau nearby, were due to get married this weekend.

The A-list Hollywood couple own the 17th-century Chateau Miraval in southeastern France, and celebrity publications have been rife with rumors in recent weeks that they were planning to wed soon.

“I don’t know who they are,” said Michael Latz, mayor of the village of Correns where the couple dubbed “Brangelina” have their chateau, when asked if he had spoken to Hello.

He said he was not aware of any wedding, and added: ”It’s nonsense. I’ve had 50 phone calls and I am telling everyone to get lost because this is tiresome and irritates me.

“I am going to pursue them (Hello) for misleading statements.”

Hello magazine reported on its website on Tuesday that the mayor had said Jolie and Pitt would marry this weekend, although it did not quote him directly.

Jolie, 37, and Pitt, 48, announced their engagement in April but have not publicly set a wedding date. The couple have been together since 2005 and are raising six children.