FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French mayor denies "Brangelina" to wed at weekend
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 14, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

French mayor denies "Brangelina" to wed at weekend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Actress and presenter Angelina Jolie and her partner actor Brad Pitt arrive at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

PARIS (Reuters) - A French mayor on Tuesday denied a report in celebrity magazine Hello that quoted him saying Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who own a chateau nearby, were due to get married this weekend.

The A-list Hollywood couple own the 17th-century Chateau Miraval in southeastern France, and celebrity publications have been rife with rumors in recent weeks that they were planning to wed soon.

“I don’t know who they are,” said Michael Latz, mayor of the village of Correns where the couple dubbed “Brangelina” have their chateau, when asked if he had spoken to Hello.

He said he was not aware of any wedding, and added: ”It’s nonsense. I’ve had 50 phone calls and I am telling everyone to get lost because this is tiresome and irritates me.

“I am going to pursue them (Hello) for misleading statements.”

Hello magazine reported on its website on Tuesday that the mayor had said Jolie and Pitt would marry this weekend, although it did not quote him directly.

Jolie, 37, and Pitt, 48, announced their engagement in April but have not publicly set a wedding date. The couple have been together since 2005 and are raising six children.

Reporting by Brian Love; Writing by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.