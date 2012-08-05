FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Conor Maynard storms into UK charts with debut album
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 5, 2012 / 7:00 PM / 5 years ago

Conor Maynard storms into UK charts with debut album

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Pop singer Conor Maynard, hailed as Britain’s answer to teen sensation Justin Bieber, charged to the top of the British charts with his debut album “Contrast” on Sunday.

Maynard, 19, shot to fame earlier this year with his debut single “Can’t Say No”. His first album snatched the top spot from last week’s charts leader “Ill Manors”, the soundtrack from a crime film of the same title by London singer Plan B.

Also riding high was “Our Version Of Events” by Zambian-British songwriter Emeli Sande, who grew up in Scotland and sang “Abide With Me” during the 2012 London Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Other new album entries included Delilah’s “From the Roots Up” at No. 5, legendary British musician Mike Oldfield’s greatest hits collection “Two Sides - The Very Best Of Mike Oldfield” and U.S. rapper Rick Ross’s “God Forgives, I Don‘t” in sixth and eighth places, respectively.

The Official Charts Company said Justin Bieber’s “Believe” was this week’s top climber, jumping 17 places to No. 24.

East London rapper Wiley topped the singles chart with the new song “Heatwave”, scooping his first ever solo No.1.

He was followed by “We’ll Be Coming Back” by Scottish DJ and songwriter Calvin Harris, featuring Example.

English rock band Florence and the Machine’s “Spectrum” - last week’s chart topper - slipped to third place, while American pop rockers Maroon 5 were at No. 4 with “Payphone” - the group’s lead single from their fourth studio album “Overexposed”.

Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.