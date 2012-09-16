The Script top UK charts with "Hall of Fame"

Danny O'Donoghue (L) performs with his band The Script on NBC's "Today" show in New York June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON (Reuters) - The Irish rock band The Script topped the British singles charts on Sunday to score their first number one with “Hall of Fame”, a collaboration with the American rapper will.i.am, the Official Charts Company said.

The group’s success meant that British singer Amelia Lily, a former finalist in the TV talent show “The X Factor”, had to settle for second place for her new release “You Bring Me Joy”.

The English pop band The xx went straight to number one in the album charts with their latest recording, “Coexist”.

Second place went to The Script’s third album, “Number 3”, just one spot ahead of Bob Dylan’s latest, his 35th studio album “Tempest”.

Also new in the album listings was English singer-songwriter Joe McElderry, who won the X Factor contest in 2009, with “Here’s What I Believe” at number eight.

In ninth place was “Elysium”, a new entry from the Pet Shop Boys dance music duo.

Gerry and the Pacemakers’ 1963 version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” re-entered the singles charts at number 12 after a campaign by Liverpool soccer fans in memory of the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster.

The song, adopted as an Liverpool anthem, sold over 28,000 copies in 48 hours following a damning report into a police cover-up over the tragedy, in which 96 of the club’s fans died.