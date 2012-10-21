FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scottish DJ Calvin Harris tops UK pop charts
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
October 21, 2012 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

Scottish DJ Calvin Harris tops UK pop charts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris topped the British music charts on Sunday with the dance track “Sweet Nothing”, a collaboration with the singer Florence Welch.

Last week’s number one, “Don’t You Worry Child”, by Swedish House Mafia, a dance music trio from Stockholm, slipped to second place.

South Korean singer Psy held steady at number three with “Gangnam Style”, an Internet hit that has notched up half a million views on YouTube.

Barbadian pop singer Rihanna’s “Diamonds” kept the fourth spot, while London-born Adele fell three places to fifth with “Skyfall”, the theme for the new James Bond film.

On the album chart, English singer Jake Bugg was the new number one with his eponymous new release, according to the Official Charts Company, which compiles the weekly rundown.

Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.