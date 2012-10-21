Scottish DJ Calvin Harris tops UK pop charts

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris topped the British music charts on Sunday with the dance track “Sweet Nothing”, a collaboration with the singer Florence Welch.

Last week’s number one, “Don’t You Worry Child”, by Swedish House Mafia, a dance music trio from Stockholm, slipped to second place.

South Korean singer Psy held steady at number three with “Gangnam Style”, an Internet hit that has notched up half a million views on YouTube.

Barbadian pop singer Rihanna’s “Diamonds” kept the fourth spot, while London-born Adele fell three places to fifth with “Skyfall”, the theme for the new James Bond film.

On the album chart, English singer Jake Bugg was the new number one with his eponymous new release, according to the Official Charts Company, which compiles the weekly rundown.