Robbie Williams takes UK pop charts' crown

British singer Robbie Williams arrives on the red carpet for the German premiere of "Cars 2" in Munich July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

LONDON (Reuters) - Robbie Williams was the king of the British pop charts on Sunday after he secured both the UK single and album number ones, the Official Charts Company said,

Williams’s album “Take The Crown” beat a swathe of other new releases for the top spot, giving him his 10th number one album in 15 years as a solo artist.

Violinist Andre Rieu debuted in second place with “Magic Of The Movies”, with boy band JLS another new entry in third with “Evolution”.

Last week’s chart-topper, “18 Months” by Scottish producer and singer Calvin Harris dropped to fourth, with Military Wives, a choir made up of the partners of British military personnel, new in fifth with “Stronger Together”.

In the singles chart, Williams enjoyed his second week at the top with “Candy”, written with Take That band mate Gary Barlow. Labrinth and Emeli Sande stayed second with “Beneath Your Beautiful”, with boy band The Wanted new in third with “I Found You”.