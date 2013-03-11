FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London band Bastille storms to top of UK charts
#Entertainment News
March 11, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

London band Bastille storms to top of UK charts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singer Emeli Sande waves after being presented with the British Female Solo Artist award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - British rock band Bastille raced to the top of the charts with debut album “Bad Blood” this week, knocking off Brit award winner Emeli Sande from the top spot.

Sande, who received a major boost by appearing at the London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies last summer, came second with her album “Our Version Of Events”, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

Welsh band Stereophonics’ album “Graffiti On The Train” came third, followed by Bruno Mars, an American singer-songwriter and record producer, with his “Unorthodox Jukebox”.

In singles, U.S. singer Justin Timberlake retained his top spot with “Mirrors”, followed by Bruno Mars’s “When I was your man” and Bastille’s “Pompeii” at no. 2 and no.3, respectively.

Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Jason Webb

