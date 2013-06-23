U.S. singer Robin Thicke holds on to UK number one

LONDON (Reuters) - American R&B singer Robin Thicke has notched up a fourth week at the top of the British pop charts with his summer hit “Blurred Lines”, the compiler said on Sunday.

The Official Charts Company said Thicke sold a further 133,000 copies of the single over the last week to bring total UK sales to 718,000, the year’s second biggest selling track.

The song, which features vocals by U.S. artists T.I. and Pharrell Williams, has already been a number one hit in the United States and around the world.

Second place on the weekly single chart went to American singer Jason Derulo’s new release “The Other Side”.

London-based rapper Dizzee Rascal was the second highest new entry at number five with “Goin’ Crazy”, a collaboration with British singer Robbie Williams.

On the album charts, U.S. rapper Kanye West secured the number one position with his new entry, “Yeezus”. It was his first British number one album since “Graduation” in 2007.

Last week’s top-selling album, “13”, by heavy metal veterans Black Sabbath, fell one spot to second place.