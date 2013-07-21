FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Avicii tops UK chart with fastest selling single of 2013
#Entertainment News
July 21, 2013 / 6:10 PM / in 4 years

Avicii tops UK chart with fastest selling single of 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Swedish artist Avicii hit the top of the British singles chart on Sunday with ‘Wake Me Up’, which became the fastest selling single of the year, the Official Charts Company said.

The track by the 23 year-old DJ and producer, whose real name is Tim Bergling, sold nearly 267,000 copies to dislodge U.S.-Canadian singer-songwriter Robin Thicke from the top spot. The single is Avicii’s second number one this year.

Although he lost out in the singles chart, Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’ entered the album chart at number one, pushing American rapper Jay-Z’s ‘Magna Carta Holy Grail’ into second place.

Thicke also held off the challenge of the veteran British duo the Pet Shop Boys, whose 12th career album, ‘Electric’, charted in third place.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
