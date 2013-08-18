FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Royal favorite Goulding grabs first UK chart number one
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 18, 2013 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

Royal favorite Goulding grabs first UK chart number one

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singer Ellie Goulding performs at "The Sound of Change" concert at Twickenham Stadium in London June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding hit the top of the British singles charts for the first time on Sunday with her song “Burn”, the Official Charts Company said.

Goulding, 26, who performed at the wedding reception of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, sold 117,000 copies of her single to take the number one spot from U.S. singer and actress Miley Cyrus.

Lady Gaga’s new single “Applause” charted at number five after it was hurriedly released on Tuesday, almost a week ahead of schedule, when a version was leaked online.

Brothers Richard and Adam Johnson, who found fame through a televised British talent show, topped the album chart for a third consecutive week with their debut release “The Impossible Dream”.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.