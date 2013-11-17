Lady Gaga tops British album chart with "ARTPOP"

Lady Gaga arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON (Reuters) - Lady Gaga scored her third British number one album on Sunday with “ARTPOP”, knocking U.S. rapper Eminem off the top spot, the Official Charts Company said.

Lady Gaga, known for her extravagant costumes and estimated to have earned $80 million in the past year, also entered the singles chart at number nine with “Do What U Want” - a collaboration with U.S. artist R Kelly.

Eminem hung on to second place in the album chart, holding off new entries from Canadian singer Celine Dion and British pop group Little Mix which charted in third and fourth place respectively.

Seventeen-year-old Dutch DJ Martin Garrix claimed the week’s best-selling single with his dance club hit Animals, making him the second-youngest artist to occupy the number one berth this year.

British singer Lily Allen returned to the music scene after a long absence, charting at number two with her version of the Keane song “Somewhere only we know”, which is featured in a department store Christmas advertising campaign.

The advert, which has been viewed nearly 7 million times on YouTube since it was released on November 8, also helped propel the British band’s original 2004 version back into the charts at number 29.