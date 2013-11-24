FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Robbie Williams tops British album chart, makes music history
#Entertainment News
November 24, 2013 / 7:10 PM / 4 years ago

Robbie Williams tops British album chart, makes music history

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

British singer Robbie Williams performs during the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

LONDON (Reuters) - British singer Robbie Williams grabbed the top spot in the UK album charts on Sunday with his new release “Swings Both Ways”, the Official Charts Company said, saying he had made music history by doing so.

The release was the UK’s 1000th number one album, it said, saying Williams, who has sold 55 million albums globally, was now tied with Elvis Presley as the male solo artist with the most official number one UK albums - 11.

Eminem hung on to second place in the album chart with “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”, holding off a new entry from 19-year-old singer/songwriter Jake Bugg whose new album “Shangri La” entered at number three.

In the singles chart, British singer Lily Allen took the top spot with her version of the Keane song “Somewhere only we Know”, which is featured in a department store Christmas advertising campaign.

It was her third number one UK single.

Allen also occupied the number 9 slot in the singles chart with her new track “Hard Out Here”.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
