Emeli Sande wins two top UK singer-songwriter awards

Scottish recording artist Emeli Sande performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LONDON (Reuters) - An invitation from the White House robbed Emeli Sande on Thursday of the chance to celebrate the latest mark of her success in an unstoppable rise to the front ranks of British female singers.

The Scottish singer-songwriter’s “Next To Me” single won both the best song and most performed work categories at Britain’s 58th Ivor Novello awards for songwriting, putting her on a par with some of Britain’s biggest music names.

Her co-writers accepting the award for her said she was in the United States, preparing to perform for President Barack Obama and talent show “American Idol”, signs she is set for more success in the U.S. market.

“I spoke to Emeli yesterday and she is just preparing herself for performing at the White House,” said Anup Paul, one of three co-writers accepting the award at the ceremony in London.

Sande, who performed on a global stage at the opening ceremony of the London 2102 Olympics, tweeted her excitement from the United States.

“Woke up to the best news!!!!! 2 Ivor Novellos!!!!!,” she wrote on Twitter. “Wish I could have been there, that would have been one excited speech!”

Gavin Rossdale, frontman of the British band Bush, who won for the Ivor for international achievement, said Sande was on the point of winning the kind of recognition that he and Grammy award-winning British singer Adele already enjoy.

“If anyone is primed for that kind of success it would be her because she’s pretty amazing,” Rossdale told Reuters. “Adele has done such an incredible job to open the doors.”

Sande’s “Our Version Of Events” album in February 2012 kicked off a string of successes including her inclusion on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby”, which opened the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

Besides that, and her opening and closing Olympic performances last year, Sande won two BRIT awards this year and smashed a chart record held by the Beatles for nearly 50 years.

Oasis founder Noel Gallagher was presented the outstanding song collection by Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

“It’s great because it’s for the thing that I do by myself,” Gallagher said. “It’s about the nuts and bolts.”

Scottish DJ, singer and songwriter Calvin Harris won the songwriter of the year award that went to Adele last year and to rapper Plan B in 2011.

Other winners included Leeds-based indie rock quartet Alt-J for their album “An Awesome Wave”; indie rock band The Maccabees won best contemporary song for “Pelican”; Moody Blues singer Justin Hayward won for outstanding achievement and U.S. singer-songwriter Randy Newman was given a special international award.

The Ivor Novello Awards are presented by the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors and are regarded as the most important awards for British music writers.

Following is a full list of winners:

Best Contemporary Song

“Pelican” - Written by Sam Doyle, Rupert Jarvis, Orlando Weeks, Felix White and Hugo White - The Maccabees

PRS for Music Most Performed Work

“Next to Me” - Written by Hugo Chegwin, Harry Craze, Anup Paul and Emeli Sande

Best Television Soundtrack

“Lucian Freud: Painted Life” - Composed by John Harle

Inspiration Award

Marc Almond

Album Award

“An Awesome Wave” - Written by Thomas Green, Joe Newman, Gwilym Sainsbury and Augustus Unger-Hamilton - Alt-J

Classical Music Award

Errollyn Wallen

PRS for Music Award for Outstanding Achievement

Justin Hayward

Best Original Film Score

“Anna Karenina” - Composed by Dario Marianelli

Best Song Musically and Lyrically

“Next to Me” - Written by Hugo Chegwin, Harry Craze, Anup Paul and Emeli Sandé

International Achievement

Gavin Rossdale

Songwriter of the Year

Calvin Harris

Outstanding Song Collection

Noel Gallagher

PRS for Music Special International Award

Randy Newman