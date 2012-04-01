FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chris Brown enters UK chart at number one
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
April 1, 2012 / 7:55 PM / 6 years ago

Chris Brown enters UK chart at number one

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singer Chris Brown performs a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LONDON (Reuters) - Singer Chris Brown soared straight to the top of the British singles charts on Sunday, the latest twist in an unlikely return to mainstream success following his 2009 conviction for assaulting former girlfriend Rihanna.

Brown’s “Turn up the Music” dislodged “Part of Me” by compatriot Katy Perry, which fell to the fourth slot, according to the Official UK Charts Company.

UK soul artist and rapper Plan B was the second highest new entry in the singles chart, in at number six with his take on the causes of the 2011 London riots - “Ill Manors”.

Madonna’s new album “MDNA” debuted at number one in the album chart. Last week’s top-selling album - “Sonik Kicks” by Paul Weller - fell to number 10.

Reporting by Matt Falloon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.