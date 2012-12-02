Olly Murs tops UK single and album charts

British singer Olly Murs arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Singer Olly Murs’s single “Troublemaker”, featuring U.S. rapper Flo Rida, retained the No. 1 spot in Britain’s pop charts for a second week in a row on Sunday, the Official Charts Company said.

“Troublemaker” is Murs’s fourth No. 1 single in the British charts.

The former contestant on the British version of television talent show ‘The X Factor’ also nabbed the top spot in the album charts with ‘Right Place Right Time’, leaving popular boy band One Direction in second place.