British DJ Duke Dumont and singer A*M*E race to top of UK chart
#Entertainment News
April 7, 2013 / 6:15 PM / in 4 years

British DJ Duke Dumont and singer A*M*E race to top of UK chart

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British DJ Duke Dumont and singer A*M*E raced to the top of the charts this week with their catchy single “Need U (100%)”, while U.S. star Justin Timberlake remained top of the album chart, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

After making a name remixing singles for Lily Allen and Mystery Jets, Duke Dumont teamed up with the 18-year-old Londoner Aminata “Amy” Kabba - stage name A*M*E - to record “Need U (100%)”, a 1990s-infused dance track.

The single helped to knock the comedy duo Ant and Dec’s reissue of the 1994 hit “Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble” down from first to sixth spot.

Canadian crooner Michael Buble provided the top 10’s only other new entry with “It’s A Beautiful Day” at number 10, his highest charting single since “Haven’t Met You Yet” in 2009.

Justin Timberlake’s “The 20/20 Experience” sealed its third week at the top of the album chart, fending off the Las Vegas indie rock band Imagine Dragons, whose debut album “Night Visions” landed the second spot.

David Bowie’s “The Next Day” slipped one place to fourth, toppled by British metallers Bring Me The Horizon, who entered the chart with “Sempiternal”, their fourth album.

Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
