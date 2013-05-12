FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caro Emerald scores first UK number one album
May 12, 2013 / 6:20 PM / 4 years ago

Caro Emerald scores first UK number one album

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dutch singer Caro Emerald performs after being awarded in category "Best International Music Artist" during the 47th Golden Camera award ceremony in Berlin February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maurizio Gambarini/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Dutch jazz singer Caro Emerald scored her first British number one album on Sunday after a close battle with last week’s chart-toppers, London drum and bass quartet Rudimental.

“The Shocking Miss Emerald” notched up 3,000 more sales than Rudimental’s “Home” to secure top spot, the Official Charts Company said.

British actor Hugh Laurie, best known for his role in TV medical drama “House”, was new at number three with blues album “Didn’t It Rain”, his second top five release following on from the success of his 2011 debut.

Canadian crooner Michael Buble’s “To Be Loved” dropped to fourth, with singer-songwriter Alison Moyet’s “The Minutes” in fifth, her first top five album in more than 26 years.

In the singles charts, French electronic duo Daft Punk held on to top spot for a third week with “Get Lucky”, well ahead of New York-based DJ Chris Malinchak who debuted in second place with “So Good To Me”.

Singer-songwriter Passenger was up a place to third with “Let Her Go”, with Rudimental in fourth with “Waiting All Night” and “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, featuring Ray Dalton, falling to fifth.

Reporting by Michael Holden, Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
