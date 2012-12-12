"Dancing with the Stars" Brooke Burke says she is cancer free

Brooke Burke-Charvet, host of the upcoming reality series "Dancing with the Stars: All Stars" speaks during a panel discussion at the Disney-ABC Television Group portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Dancing with the Stars” co-host Brooke Burke said on Wednesday that medical tests indicate she is free of thyroid cancer.

“I just got the results back from all of my tests and great news - the thyroid cancer has been removed from my body and all my lymph nodes are clear,” Burke, 41, said in her blog on the website Modernmom.com.

“So I‘m hoping that this is the end of the story. Woohoo!!! And thank GOD!” the former model added.

Burke, a former winner of ABC’s popular celebrity ballroom dancing competition, underwent surgery just over a week after the season finale of “Dancing with the Stars” on November 27.

The mother of four posted a picture of herself in Wednesday’s blog entry with a small bandage on her throat. She said the surgery will leave her with a large scar across her neck.

The thyroid is a gland in the neck that produces hormones that regulate vital body functions, such as heart rate and blood pressure.