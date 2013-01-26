FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actor Burt Reynolds reportedly in intensive care with flu
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
January 26, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Actor Burt Reynolds reportedly in intensive care with flu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actor Burt Reynolds arrives as a guest at the Golden Boot Awards in Beverly Hills, California in this August 12, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - American actor Burt Reynolds is battling the flu in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital, CNN reported on Friday.

The “Smokey and the Bandit” actor arrived at the unnamed hospital with dehydration and was later transferred to intensive care, Reynolds’ manager, Erik Kritzer, told CNN.

“He is doing better at this time,” Kritzer was quoted as saying on Friday afternoon. “We expect, as soon as he gets more fluids, he will be back in a regular room.”

Reynolds, 76, is famous for roles in 1970s movies including “Deliverance” and “The Longest Yard.” More recently, he won a Golden Globe award for his role as a porn king in 1997 film “Boogie Nights.”

Reynolds had heart bypass surgery in 2010.

Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Xavier Briand

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.