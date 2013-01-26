Actor Burt Reynolds reportedly in intensive care with flu

Actor Burt Reynolds arrives as a guest at the Golden Boot Awards in Beverly Hills, California in this August 12, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - American actor Burt Reynolds is battling the flu in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital, CNN reported on Friday.

The “Smokey and the Bandit” actor arrived at the unnamed hospital with dehydration and was later transferred to intensive care, Reynolds’ manager, Erik Kritzer, told CNN.

“He is doing better at this time,” Kritzer was quoted as saying on Friday afternoon. “We expect, as soon as he gets more fluids, he will be back in a regular room.”

Reynolds, 76, is famous for roles in 1970s movies including “Deliverance” and “The Longest Yard.” More recently, he won a Golden Globe award for his role as a porn king in 1997 film “Boogie Nights.”

Reynolds had heart bypass surgery in 2010.