Lesbian love story "La Vie d'Adele" wins top prize at Cannes
#Entertainment News
May 26, 2013 / 6:00 PM / 4 years ago

Lesbian love story "La Vie d'Adele" wins top prize at Cannes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cast member Lea Seydoux (L) kisses cast member Adele Exarchopoulos as they pose on the red carpet arriving for the screening of the film "La Vie D'Adele" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

CANNES (Reuters) - Lesbian love story “La Vie d‘Adele”, by French director Abdellatif Kechiche, won the Cannes film festival’s top honor, the Palme d‘Or, on Sunday.

“La Vie d‘Adele - Chapitre 1 & 2” (Blue is the Warmest Colour) beat 19 other films in the main competition at the world’s biggest film festival to take home one of the most coveted prizes after the Oscars.

The top acting awards went to U.S. actor Bruce Dern for “Nebraska” and French actress Berenice Bejo in “Le Passe” (The Past).

Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
